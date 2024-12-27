17th anniversary of BB being observed today

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) The 17th death anniversary of former prime minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto is being observed today.

A large number of PPP workers and leaders across the Country, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azaad Jamu & Kashmir have reached at Benazir Bhutto's mausoleum in Ghari Khuda Bux near Naudero here on Friday.

Security arrangements have been tightened to maintain law and order situation on the occasion and traffic plan has been chalked out for the convenience of the people.

The main ceremony will be held at the mausoleum of Benazir Bhutto this evening.

President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other senior leaders of the Pakistan Peoples Party will address on the occasion.