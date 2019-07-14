17th anniversary of FM 101 celebrated at Radio Pakistan Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :Radio Pakistan's leading Frequency Modulation channel 'FM 101' on Sunday celebrated its 17th anniversary at Pakistan Broadcasting House, Hyderabad.

The Station Director Ali Akbar Hingorjo, Programme Manager Qari Muhammad Hussain, Producer Yaseen Junejo, senior journalist Naz Sahito, Abdullah Sarohi, Prof. Dr. Bashir Memon of University of Sindh, former producer of FM 101 Illahi Bux Bhanbhan and others were attended the ceremony held at the studio of FM 101.

After cake cutting ceremony, participants expressed their views regarding FM 101 broadcast and said FM radio was the cheapest source of communication and it was functioning since2002 in Hyderabad.

The Station Director PBC Hyderabad, Ali Akbar Hingorjo stressed upon the production team of FM 101 to air community related segments in addition to its successful entertainment programmes so that people may be provided opportunity to raise their community related issues through it.

The Director Programmes Khalida Nuzhat and the Controller FM 101 Kausar Samreen also spoke through telephone and greeted FM 101 Hyderabad's team on celebrating channel's anniversary.

Participants also greeted the FM 101 team including its producer on successful transmission of the channel since last 17 years.

Producers, DJ's and other employees of Radio Pakistan Hyderabad, listeners as well as artists were also attended the ceremony which was live broadcasted.