17th anniversary of Radio Pakistan Bannu celebrated

The 17th anniversary of Radio Pakistan Bannu was celebrated on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :The 17th anniversary of Radio Pakistan Bannu was celebrated on Wednesday.

To this effect, a prestigious ceremony was held here which was attended by senior journalist Imran Ali Nashad, District Councilor Zohaib Khan, Zafran Advocate, Director Radio Pakistan Bannu Raza Muhammad Khattak, Producer Hamid Khan, Shahid Khan, poets and lawyers fraternity who cut a cake on the occasion.

In their separate addresses on the occasion, they said as an effective and most credible medium, Radio Pakistan Bannu has played important role during operation Zarb-e-Azb and repatriation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). They said that Radio Pakistan, besides its pivotal role of news source, has always been remained voice of the people of southern districts of KP and IDPs to listen for higher authorities.