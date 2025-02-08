17th BoD meeting of WSSC-DI Khan held to review performance

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) The 17th Board of Directors meeting of the Water and Sanitation Services Company DI Khan (WSSC) was held to review the institution’s performance and explore ways to enhance its services for citizens.

The meeting was presided over by Chairman BoD WSSC Naimat Ullah Khan and attended by Chief Executive Officer WSSC Dr. Mohsin Habib, along with other board members and officials.

The board discussed in detail the progress and other important issues for the improvement of services in the interest of the people of DI Khan and gave valuable suggestions and instructions for improvement.

Effective measures were suggested to improve the performance of services in various sectors so that the best services can be provided to the people.

The Board of Directors also considered the issues that are hindering the delivery of existing services in the city and discussed various strategies to resolve them.

They also considered various recommendations for improving the company’s operations and tried to identify actionable steps that could be taken to enhance its overall effectiveness, drawing on their collective expertise and experience.

Chairman Naimat Ullah Khan expressed satisfaction with the staff and sanitary workers’ performance and emphasized the company’s commitment to achieving its goals of improving water access, sanitation services, and promoting good hygiene practices. He assured that all available resources would be utilized to provide the best services to the citizens of DI Khan.

CEO Dr. Mohsin Habib reiterated the company’s commitment to better living conditions through initiatives like the cleanliness drive under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s “Awami Agenda” program.

He also noted WSSC’s ongoing efforts to secure more funding and implement a five-year business plan (2020-2025) to further improve services.