17th death anniversary of Ahmed Faraz observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The 17th death anniversary of renowned urdu poet Ahmed Faraz is being observed on Monday.

Ahmed Faraz was born on January 12, 1931, in Kohat. He emerged as one of the most celebrated poets of the modern era, often compared to Faiz Ahmed Faiz for his progressive thought and romantic expression.

Faraz wrote numerous poetry collections, including Tanha Tanha, Be Awaaz Gali Kuchon Mein, Sab Awazain Meri Hain, and Ghazal Bahana Karun.

His poetry remains widely read across Pakistan and beyond for its lyrical beauty and social depth.

In recognition of his literary services, he received several national awards, including the Sitara-i-Imtiaz and Hilal-i-Imtiaz.

Ahmed Faraz passed away on August 25, 2008, in Islamabad at the age of 77. He was laid to rest in the H-8 Graveyard, Islamabad.