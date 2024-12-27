17th Death Anniversary Of BB Shaheed Observed In Sargodha
Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2024 | 06:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Friday observed the 17th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto (BB) Shaheed in Sargodha, like other parts of the country, with zeal and fervor.
Quran Khawani was held and Fateha was offered for the departed soul. PPP local leaders paid glowing tribute to BB on her 17th anniversary and recalled the services she rendered for the promotion of democracy.
The main ceremony regarding Quran Khawani was held at the PPP Secretariat where party's division president and former Special Assistant to Prime Minister, Tasneam Ahmed Qureshi, and a large number of party workers paid rich tribute to BB Shaheed .
Talking to APP on the occasion, Tasneam Ahmed Qureshi said, "BB is still alive in our hearts and her mission and vision would be followed in real spirit.
The PPP is the legacy of martyrs as its leadership has devoted their lives to the cause of serving the country and its people."
PPP leader Mateen Ahmed Qureshi said BB was a leader of international stature who laid down her life for the supremacy of the Constitution and democracy in Pakistan. He said that the day when she was assassinated was the darkest day in history of Pakistan. He said that BB has inherited an ideology of sacrifices for the cause of democracy, serving the downtrodden, and supremacy of the Constitution.
Other speakers also addressed. In the end Langar (meal) was also distributed among the participants and the poor. Traffic police had made special arrangements to maintain traffic flow. Tight security arrangements were put in place to avert any untoward incident.
