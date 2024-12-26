Open Menu

17th Death Anniversary Of Benazir Bhutto Will Be Observed On Dec 27

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2024 | 10:03 PM

17th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto will be observed on Dec 27

The 17th death anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto will be observed on Friday in Garhi Khudabakhsh Bhutto with great devotion and respect

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The 17th death anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto will be observed on Friday in Garhi Khudabakhsh Bhutto with great devotion and respect.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari, including central and provincial leaders of the People's Party will address the meeting. Asifa Bhutto Zardari, Central President of People's Party Ladies Wing and MPA Faryal Talpur, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Governor KPK Faisal Karim Kundi and other leaders have reached the Presidential House Naudero in Garhi Khudabakhsh Bhutto.

A 60-foot-wide main stage has been decorated with party flags, portraits of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and other party leaders.

Famous poets of the country will also pay tribute to the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto through their poetry, in Larkana.

CCT cameras have been installed around Garhi Khudabakhsh Bhutto and other places by Larkana Police, and 8500 police officers and personnel will also perform their duties, including SSUs, ladies, traffic personnel and commandos.

Related Topics

Sindh Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Of Pakistan Police Benazir Bhutto Governor Martyrs Shaheed Faryal Talpur Traffic Larkana Naudero Faisal Karim Kundi Murad Ali Shah

Recent Stories

17th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto will be o ..

17th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto will be observed on Dec 27

2 minutes ago
 PM calls for global action to combat epidemics

PM calls for global action to combat epidemics

2 minutes ago
 Arab League condemns Israeli minister's storming o ..

Arab League condemns Israeli minister's storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

20 minutes ago
 KP food authority seizes unhygienic animal organ m ..

KP food authority seizes unhygienic animal organ meat, expired beverages

5 minutes ago
 France hands over first base in Chad amid withdraw ..

France hands over first base in Chad amid withdrawal

5 minutes ago
 Palestinian TV channel says Israeli strike kills 5 ..

Palestinian TV channel says Israeli strike kills 5 journalists in Gaza

5 minutes ago
Man City pay penalty for Haaland miss in Everton d ..

Man City pay penalty for Haaland miss in Everton draw

5 minutes ago
 President pays tribute to security forces for elim ..

President pays tribute to security forces for eliminating 13 Khawarij

2 minutes ago
 CM Bugti for providing exceptional quota to minori ..

CM Bugti for providing exceptional quota to minorities in BBSP

2 minutes ago
 Military courts constitutional necessity for addre ..

Military courts constitutional necessity for addressing grave offenses like May ..

2 minutes ago
 CM Bugti orders to finalize Local Government Regul ..

CM Bugti orders to finalize Local Government Regulations within month, appoint m ..

2 minutes ago
 CJP holds meeting with representatives of Bars fro ..

CJP holds meeting with representatives of Bars from across the country

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan