17th death anniversary of Malik Saad Shaheed observed

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2024 | 10:42 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) The 17th death anniversary of DIG Malik Muhammad Saad Shaheed was observed with respect and solemnity on Saturday in Kohat.

On the occasion of the anniversary, a special ceremony was organized at the tomb of DIG Malik Muhammad Saad

Khan Shaheed.

Regional Police Officer Kohat, Sher Akbar Khan, and DPO Kohat, Farhan Khan, visited the grave of

Malik Muhammad Saad Khan Shaheed, offered salutations, recited Fatiha, and offered a special prayer for the elevation

of the Shaheed.

SP Jawad Ishaq, Malik Muhammad Salem, the son of Malik Muhammad Saad Khan Shaheed, DSP Headquarters Imaduddin, DSP Gumbat Muzaffar Syed, and members of Malik Saad sports Trust also participated in the anniversary celebrations.

