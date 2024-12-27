17th Death Anniversary Of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto: Quran Khwani Held At Berani House
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 27, 2024 | 07:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) On the 17th death anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, a Quran Khuwani was held at Berani House, organized by PPP Central Information Secretary Shazia Atta Mari. PPP leaders, including Rais Akbar Khan Mari, Junior Rais Atta Muhammad Mari, Shahid Hussain Mari and other gathered to pay tribute to the martyr leader.
Rais Akbar Mari praised Benazir Bhutto for her sacrifices for democracy and the people of Pakistan. He reaffirmed the PPP's commitment to continuing her mission under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari. On this occasion, a special prayer was offered for martyr leader’s eternal peace.
Recent Stories
GDRFA Dubai celebrates the workforce with New Year's festivities for Dubai's wor ..
PM urges Afghan interim govt to eliminate terrorist sanctuaries on its soil
First Test: South Africa resume Second Day at 82 runs for 3 against Pakistan
No political leader's desire surpasses Pakistan’s interests: DG ISPR
Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Commissioned Pns Yamama
Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024
Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebration Like Never Before!
Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth AED3.7 billion
China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months
Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge
Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
17th Death Anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto: Quran Khwani held at Berani House2 minutes ago
-
Lok Virsa celebrates Christmas with unity & cultural harmony12 minutes ago
-
Intra-Tareen Cricket Academy League concludes21 minutes ago
-
Livestock cards' distribution opens at Jahanian22 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto observed22 minutes ago
-
Bilawal emphasizes need for consensus in decision-making22 minutes ago
-
PM directs stringent punitive action within week against human traffickers32 minutes ago
-
ITP penalties 800,000, issues 64,395 new driving licenses in 202441 minutes ago
-
Raja Pervaiz Ashraf highlights accomplishments of PPP Govt 200841 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police nab 20 law breakers42 minutes ago
-
.42 minutes ago
-
Benazir Bhutto is metaphor of courage, bravery: Maryam51 minutes ago