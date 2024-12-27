Open Menu

17th Death Anniversary Of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto: Quran Khwani Held At Berani House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 27, 2024 | 07:40 PM

17th Death Anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto: Quran Khwani held at Berani House

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) On the 17th death anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, a Quran Khuwani was held at Berani House, organized by PPP Central Information Secretary Shazia Atta Mari. PPP leaders, including Rais Akbar Khan Mari, Junior Rais Atta Muhammad Mari, Shahid Hussain Mari and other gathered to pay tribute to the martyr leader.

Rais Akbar Mari praised Benazir Bhutto for her sacrifices for democracy and the people of Pakistan. He reaffirmed the PPP's commitment to continuing her mission under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari. On this occasion, a special prayer was offered for martyr leader’s eternal peace.

