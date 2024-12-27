17th death anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto observed in BISP offices

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) The 17th death anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was observed with great solemnity across all offices of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) in Sindh, including Sukkur, Larkana and others, said a release issued here on Friday.

Officers and officials of BISP gathered to offer Quran Khawani and Fateha Khawani, paying tribute to Bhutto's services to democracy and the country.

The anniversary was marked with reverence, acknowledging Bhutto's legacy as a champion of democracy and women's empowerment.

The Benazir Income Support Programme, established in 2008, continues to support vulnerable populations, particularly women, through various initiatives, including financial assistance, skill training, and education.

The programme's efforts align with Bhutto's vision of empowering marginalized communities and promoting social justice. As the country remembers Bhutto's sacrifices and contributions, the BISP's work serves as a testament to her enduring legacy.