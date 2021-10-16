UrduPoint.com

The 17th international symposium on 'advanced materials' organized by Pakistan Advanced Materials Forum (PAMF) is being held from October 18-22, 2021 at National Center of Physics (NCP).

This biennial event has become one of the prime international forums at which materials engineers and scientists can keep themselves up-to-date with recent technologies and new trends and developments in advanced structural and functional materials.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz will be the chief guest of the opening ceremony while Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood will chair the closing ceremony. President PAMF, Tahir Ikram will be present during these ceremonies.

Scientists and engineers from across the world including USA, Sweden, Norway, New Zealand, Turkey, China and Czech Republic in addition to 250 delegates from various educational and R&D institutions from Pakistan, will participate in the symposium.

The cross-cutting theme of ISAM-2021 is the conventional and emerging engineering materials, surface engineering and functional coatings, current challenges in analytical techniques, modeling and simulations for material evaluation, engineering ceramics and composites and high entropy alloys and metallic glasses.

The symposium will consist of keynote lectures, oral and poster presentations. In addition, a competition on case studies will also be conducted during ISAM-2021.

The best three competitors in all categories will be awarded with cash prizes. This symposium will focus on development and production of advanced materials, especially used in modern hi-tech industries.

The objective of the symposium is also to establish a dialogue and long lasting, healthy technical cooperation among the materials scientists and engineers of the developing and developed countries.

