17th National And The 11th International Conference On E-Learning And E-Teaching In February

Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2023 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) ECO Science Foundation in collaboration with the Iranian Association of e-Learning (YADA), University of Isfahan will arrange the 17th International and 11th International Conference on “e-Learning and e-Teaching (ICeLeT)-Focusing on Technology Enhanced Learning” in the month of February.

According to an official of ECOSF, the conference, scheduled to be held from February 27-29 in Isfahan, Iran, will bring together leading academic scientists, researchers and scholars in the domain of interest from around the world.

The conference will revolve around different themes including Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technologies in e-Learning, Innovative Educational Approaches in e-learning, E-Learning and Informal education, Generative AI and e-Learning, Psychological, Social, Legal, and Economic Aspects of e-Learning, Best Practices in e-Learning and Evaluation and Quality Improvement in e-Learning.

This conference provides the premier interdisciplinary forum for researchers, practitioners and educators to present and discuss the most recent innovations, trends, concerns, practical challenges encountered and the solutions adopted in the field of e-Learning and e-Teaching, the official informed.

The main segments of the conference include Keynote speeches, Panel discussions, Paper and poster presentations, Report on the best practices, Workshops and Exhibition.

The intended participants can submit the initial paper by the deadline of December 26 while the date of final paper submission is February 14.

The papers can be submitted in Persian or English languages and the best papers of the conference will be published in some peer-reviewed journals.

