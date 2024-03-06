17th national research conference at Peshawar Medical College begins

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Two-Day 17th National Under Research Conference inaugurated at Peshawar Medical College here on Wednesday.

Eminent educationist and researcher Professor Dr. Zahoor Ahmad Swati, the Chief Executive of the Healthcare Commission was the chief guest of the inauguration ceremony. Dean of Peshawar Medical College Professor Dr. Hafeezur Rahman, Executive Director Prof. Dr. Saeed Anwar, Principal Prof. Dr. Muhammad, eminent experts including Aman Khan and Principal Peshawar Dental College Professor Shamim Akhtar, doctors and researchers participated in the event.

Research conference of various medical institutions of the country organized to bring together emerging researchers from institutes and universities.

It aims to present young researchers with their research work and to provide opportunities to benefit from each other's experiences.

Dr. Zahoor Swati, Dr. Nadeem, Shahid Warsi, Professor Hafeezur Rahman and Dr Hala Rajab addressed the ceremony.

During the two-day conference, various activities including quiz, research poster, videography, oral research competitions plus research skill stations, panels discussion, workshop, hands-on session are also organized for practical and academic training of the participants.

The objective of the conference is learning and innovative ideas in the field of medical research and to provide a conducive environment for exchange.