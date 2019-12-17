UrduPoint.com
17th Session Of Cabinet Standing Committee On Law Held

Tue 17th December 2019 | 08:48 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :The 17th session of the Cabinet Standing Committee on Law was held in the Civil Secretariat.

Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat led the session, whereas provincial ministers Taimur Ahmed Khan, Raja Yasir Humayun, chief secretary Punjab Azam Salman and secretaries of the respective departments attended the meeting.

The committee approved amendments to the proposed laws and rules. Proposals to be adopted include setting up of a Trust to the Department of Energy Punjab under the Social Responsibility Agreement, amendments to the new Local Government Service Rules, amendments to the terms of recruitment in the Quaid-e-Azam library Act and amendments to the Special Branch of the Police.

The committee unanimously approved three amendments to the Agricultural University Faisalabad Act and the amendment to extend the tenure of Vice-Chancellor at the University of Wah.

