18 accused held, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 18 criminals, including a proclaimed offender, from various parts of the district on Wednesday.

According to a police spokesperson, officials held a proclaimed offender and nine drug pushers besides recovering 4.

9 kg hashish, 100gm heroin and 89 liters of liquor.

The police also arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs 6,100 from them.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, the police arrested three accused and recovered threepistols.