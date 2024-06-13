18 addicts trained as electricians, tailors, drivers at Drug Rehab Centre

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) As many as 18 under-treatment addicts at Drugs Rehabilitation Centre have returned to healthy life by completing their technical courses.

Seven of them passed the electrician test, six got through the sewing test and five cleared the driving test as

Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz's vision of a drug-free Punjab is being practically implemented in the city of Saints.

Commissioner Maryam Khan and Deputy Commissioner Wasim Sandhu visited the Drug rehabilitation centre and inspected the practical exams. Certificates will be awarded among those who completed the training courses, and arrangements will also be made for employment, stated the Commissioner, Maryam Khan.

The curse of drugs has destroyed thousands of homes and ruined the future of young people Maryam Khan said and added that the divisional administration is at the forefront of preventing drug abuse and rehabilitating patients,

The trained people said that they were grateful to the administration for restoring them to a healthy life and souls work hard to earn a lawful livelihood. Learning various skills, including sewing and driving, has created hope for employment, they maintained