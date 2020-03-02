18 alleged criminals held in Rangers, police joint raids

Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) and Police have arrested 18 suspects including dacoits, drug peddlers and street criminals during joint operation in different areas of the metropolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) and Police have arrested 18 suspects including dacoits, drug peddlers and street criminals during joint operation in different areas of the metropolis.

The Rangers, Police joint teams conducted raids in Shahrah-e-Faisal, Garden, Ferozabad, Rizvia Society and Napier and arrested eighteen accused identified as Shahzaib, Abdul Majid, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Salman, Murtaza Khan, Muhammad Irfan, Habib-ul-Rehman, Muhammad Hammad, Abdul Haseeb, Sarwar Ali, Muhammad Shahid, Shahdab, Imran Sattar, Sajid, Mujahid, Zaheer, Najeeb, Muzaffar Hussain, Ghulam Rasool for their alleged involvement in criminal activities, the Rangers spokesperson said on Monday.

The weapons, ammunition and drugs were also recovered from the possession of the accused who were handed over to the respectivepolice stations for legal proceedings.