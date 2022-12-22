UrduPoint.com

18 Anti-social Elements Held; Drugs, Liquor, Weapons Recovered

Published December 22, 2022

18 anti-social elements held; drugs, liquor, weapons recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Police on Thursday managed to net 18 lawbreakers including drug peddlers, bootleggers and illegal weapon holders and recovered 10kg charras, 20 liters liquor, 10 liquor bottles, two pistols, ammunition, cash of Rs 145,000 and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Rattaamral, Waris Khan, New Town, Naseerabad, Morgah and Gujar Khan police held Atif, Usman, Faiz Ahmed, Adnan, Nasir, Sohail, Nabeel, Mualam, and Azdar and recovered 10 kg charras from their possession.

In other raids, City, Westridge, Gujar Khan, Dhamial, Kalar Syedan, Airport and Patriata police rounded up Fayyaz, Numan, Zeeshan, Ali Raza, Shehzad, Asad Qamar, Sakar, and Khizer Hayat on recovery of 20 liters liquor, two bottles of liquor, two 30-bore pistols and ammunition.

The spokesman informed that Waris Khan police also arrested two fraudsters involved in looting the citizens in the name of winning prizes in a lucky draw.

Police also recovered cash Rs 145,000, two mobile phones and other items from their possession.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police in their ongoing operation against professional beggars conducted raids in different areas and netted 26.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

Senior Superintendent of Police Operations said no one would be allowed to violate the law and the violators would be treated with iron hands.

He directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and illegal weapon holders.

