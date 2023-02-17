18 anti-social elements rounded up

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi District Police, in their ongoing operations against lawbreakers, conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 18 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other criminals besides seizing over 121 liters liquor, 1241 grams charras, five 30 bore pistols, ammunition and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that Gungmandi, Bani, Naseerabad, Airport, Wah Cantt and Rawat police held Roban, Samuel, Jahanzaib, Aurangzaib, Shehzad, Bilal, Masood, Shoukat, Ilyas and Wahad on recovery of 121 liters liquor.

Bani and Gujar Khan Police also rounded up two drug peddlers namely Waseem on recovery of 1240 grams charras and Talab with 501 grams charras.

Pirwadhai police arrested a fraudster namely Waqar alias Mittu and recovered cash and other items from his possession.

Waris Khan, Airport and Taxila police held Shafique, Muqadas, Munib, Akram, and Basit for possessing five 30 bore pistols and ammunition.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi district police under their ongoing campaign against professional beggars rounded up 47 on Friday.

He informed that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

SSP Operations appreciating police performance directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against anti-social elements.