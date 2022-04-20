UrduPoint.com

18 Arrested, Arms Recovered In Badhber

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2022 | 02:30 PM

18 arrested, arms recovered in Badhber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :As many as 18 persons were arrested in a joint grand and search operation of police and security forces in Badhber area, said SSP Operation Haroonur Rashid on Wednesday.

The SSP said that Pakistan Army, FC, elite force, ATS team, ladies police, BDU and sniffer dogs took participation in the operation held at Bazid Khel, Sheikh Muhammadi, Kagawala, Shahab Khel, Balarzai and Panj Khatta to maintain law and order situation in the areas.

Arms and ammunition were recovered during the operation and cases were registered against them further investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Police Law And Order Rashid

Recent Stories

Free 12GB Internet from Zong for All-New TECNO use ..

Free 12GB Internet from Zong for All-New TECNO users; 2.5 Lac People Joined in 2 ..

18 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes Comedy ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes Comedy King Omar Sharif's 62nd Birthd ..

26 minutes ago
 Waqar Younis performs Umrah with family

Waqar Younis performs Umrah with family

1 hour ago
 Ramiz's fate as PCB chairman remains in doubts

Ramiz's fate as PCB chairman remains in doubts

2 hours ago
 IMF predicts 4 per cent economic growth this year

IMF predicts 4 per cent economic growth this year

2 hours ago
 Bilawal is expected to meet Nawaz Sharif in London

Bilawal is expected to meet Nawaz Sharif in London

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.