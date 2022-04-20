18 arrested, arms recovered in Badhber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :As many as 18 persons were arrested in a joint grand and search operation of police and security forces in Badhber area, said SSP Operation Haroonur Rashid on Wednesday.

The SSP said that Pakistan Army, FC, elite force, ATS team, ladies police, BDU and sniffer dogs took participation in the operation held at Bazid Khel, Sheikh Muhammadi, Kagawala, Shahab Khel, Balarzai and Panj Khatta to maintain law and order situation in the areas.

Arms and ammunition were recovered during the operation and cases were registered against them further investigation is underway.