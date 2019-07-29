18 arrested for violating renting law in Rawalpindi

The police Monday arrested eighteen house owners and tenants for not providing their data to the relevant police stations and violating renting laws

Ganjmandi police station arrested those were identified as Pervez,Hakeem, Sher Muhammad, Abdul wali, Muhammad Hassan, while Rata Amral police held Tanveer, Fayyaz and Saddar Barooni police nabbed Abid, Riasat, Umair, Asad, Noor Zameer, Ashraf, Ifthikar, Zia, Mir Zaman and Suhail who had no proper documentation.

According to police spokesman, cases were registered under the Punjab Information of Temporary Residence Ordinance 2015. Under the Ordinance, details of new tenants should be provided to the police within 24 hours of giving possession of the property, he added.