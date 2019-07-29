UrduPoint.com
18 Arrested For Violating Renting Law In Rawalpindi

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 06:30 PM

The police Monday arrested eighteen house owners and tenants for not providing their data to the relevant police stations and violating renting laws

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :The police Monday arrested eighteen house owners and tenants for not providing their data to the relevant police stations and violating renting laws.

Ganjmandi police station arrested those were identified as Pervez,Hakeem, Sher Muhammad, Abdul wali, Muhammad Hassan, while Rata Amral police held Tanveer, Fayyaz and Saddar Barooni police nabbed Abid, Riasat, Umair, Asad, Noor Zameer, Ashraf, Ifthikar, Zia, Mir Zaman and Suhail who had no proper documentation.

According to police spokesman, cases were registered under the Punjab Information of Temporary Residence Ordinance 2015. Under the Ordinance, details of new tenants should be provided to the police within 24 hours of giving possession of the property, he added.

