18 Arrested In Crackdown On Profiteers In Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :The district administration arrested 18 shopkeepers during a crackdown on profiteers on Monday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khalid Mahmood, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Uzma Mukarram inspected various bazaars and arrested 18 shopkeepers for lack of official price list and profiteering.

The arrested shopkeepers included fruit & vegetable sellers, grocers, milk sellers and others. Formal legal proceedings would be initiated against the arrested shopkeepers.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khalid Mahmood has directed shopkeepers for the implementation of the official price list and its display on visible spots. Otherwise, stern legal action would be taken against them.

