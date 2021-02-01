UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

18 Arrested Over Profiteering, Covid SOPs Violation

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 09:49 PM

18 arrested over profiteering, Covid SOPs violation

District administration Peshawar Monday arrested 18 shopkeepers over profiteering and violation of Corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar Monday arrested 18 shopkeepers over profiteering and violation of Corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs).

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Mohammad Ali Asghar, the officers of the administration inspected shops in their respective areas of jurisdiction and arrested profiteers and violators of the Covid preventive SOPs.

The Deputy Commissioner has appealed the trading community and general public to avoid making crowd and adherence to official SOPs. Otherwise, legal proceedings would be initiated against them.

Related Topics

Peshawar

Recent Stories

Flydubai resumes flights to Tbilisi

6 minutes ago

South Africa receives first batch of Covid vaccine ..

2 minutes ago

Girls degree college sealed after 10 teachers test ..

2 minutes ago

DG Fisheries rubbish media reports of denial of p ..

4 minutes ago

Senate adopts bill for children's universal immuni ..

4 minutes ago

Modi redoes Kashmir-like violence, media harassmen ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.