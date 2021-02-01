18 arrested over profiteering, Covid SOPs violation

District administration Peshawar Monday arrested 18 shopkeepers over profiteering and violation of Corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar Monday arrested 18 shopkeepers over profiteering and violation of Corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs).

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Mohammad Ali Asghar, the officers of the administration inspected shops in their respective areas of jurisdiction and arrested profiteers and violators of the Covid preventive SOPs.

The Deputy Commissioner has appealed the trading community and general public to avoid making crowd and adherence to official SOPs. Otherwise, legal proceedings would be initiated against them.