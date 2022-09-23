UrduPoint.com

18 Arrested, Weapons Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2022 | 04:10 PM

18 arrested, weapons recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Police arrested 18 criminals on Friday and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

A spokesman for police said that teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested the accused besides recovering 1080-gram hashish and 15 pistols.

The accused were identified as Khalid, Amjed, Ihsan, Arslan, Mazher, Ali Khan, Ashraf,Abdul Rehman, Afzal, Shahid, Afzaal, Abdul Wahid, Faisal, Iqbal, Haq Nawaz, Imranand Naeem.

