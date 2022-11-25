18 arrested, weapons recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Police on Friday claimed to have arrested 18 criminals, and recovered weapons and narcotics.

Police said different police stations arrested Suleman, Hafeez, Arshmaan, Atta, Zubair, Zakir, Bakir, Lateef, Nouman,Tahir,Taaj, Waheed, Malik, Masood, Maqsood,Zeshaan,Taimoor and Akraam.

Police also recovered 22 pistols, six guns,112 liters of liquor and rounds.