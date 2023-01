(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested 18 criminals involved in various cases.

Police also recovered 23 pistols, 12 guns, seven repeaters, 269 rounds, four motorcycles and other items.

The accused were identified as Shehzad, Shraaz, Shaheen, Shamas, Sultan, Sbtain, Sanaulah,Sami ullhah, Aleem, Shafique, the police spokesman said.