18 Arrested, Weapons Recovered

Sumaira FH Published December 11, 2023 | 04:10 PM

18 arrested, weapons recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Police on Monday arrested 18 criminals during a crackdown and recovered

weapons and cash in the district.

Police said teams of different police stations conducted raids in various localities and

arrested Shahid, Rafaqat, Shafqat, Arslan, Majeed, Raheel, Nouman, Tahir, Akram, Aslam,

Khuda Bukhsh and others.

Police also recovered 290-litre of liquor, 1.5-kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, 188 bullets,

three motorcycles and valuables worth millions of rupees.

