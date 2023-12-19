Open Menu

18 Arrested, Weapons Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2023 | 03:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Police arrested 18 criminals during a crackdown and recovered weapons and items

on Tuesday.

Police said teams of different police stations conducted raids in various areas

and arrested Shahid, Rafaqat, Shafqat, Arslan, Majeed, Raheel, Nouman, Tahir, Akram,

Aslam, Khuda Bukhsh and others.

Police also recovered 290-litre of liquor, 1.5-kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns,

188 bullets, three motorcycles and valuables worth millions of rupees.

