18 arrested, weapons seized

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Police have arrested 18 accused including three proclaimed offenders and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

According to police sources here on Thursday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals police teams of Minawali Sadder, Makarwal, Mouch,Bangi Khel, Piplan, Kamar Masani and Mouchh conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 15 outlawas and recovered 2.240 Kilogram Hashish, 8 Pistols 30 bore, 2 Guns 12 bore, 01 Riffles 44 bore, 02 Kalashnikov, 01 Repeater Gun and 55 liters liquor from them.

The police also arrested 03 proclaimed offenders and recovered weapons from.

The arrested were identified as Muhammad Riaz, Sheraz Rasool, Ameer Ali, Sabir Hussain, Muhammad Ameer, Kaleem Ullah, Zafar Ullah, Sadam Hussain, Toor Khan, Muhammad Junaid Shah, MuhammadSiddique, Zakir Habib, Sikandar Habib and others.

Police have registered separate cases and started investigation