SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested 18 criminals and recovered narcotics.

Police said the accused, including Irslan, Tahir, Majed, Shahid, Rafique, Shafique, Mureed,Majid, Saleem, Sqlain, Shehzad, Shaheen, Rohail, Sohail and Sbtain besidesrecovering 3.4-kg hashish, 2.4-kg opium, 346 liters of liquor and valuables.