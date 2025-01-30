Open Menu

18 Arrested,weapons Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2025 | 01:10 PM

18 arrested,weapons recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The district police arrested 18 criminals during a crackdown in the district

here on Thursday.

A spokesman said different police stations raided different localities and

arrested Nadeem, Naeem, Naseer, Nouman, Naveed, Nasrullah, Muhammad Ashfaq,

Muhammad Aslam,Tariq,Waqas,Waleed and others besides recovering 3-kg hashish,

2-kg opium,156 litres of liquor, nine pistols, nine guns, and 231 bullets.

