18 beggars caught

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :The Social Welfare Department conducted an operation against beggars at Koh-e-Noor Chowk, here on Friday.

The anti-beggary squad detained 18 beggars including eight men, seven women, two children and a transgender from Koh-e-Noor plazas and Jarranwala Road, and shifted them to panahgah.

Deputy Director Social Welfare Amina Alam said that operation against beggars were in full swing in the city from morning to till night.