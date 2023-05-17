18 beggars caught in Faisalabad

As many as 18 beggars were caught from various parts of the city and shifted to Panahgah here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :As many as 18 beggars were caught from various parts of the city and shifted to Panahgah here on Wednesday.

A spokesperson of district administration said that during a campaign, the anti-beggary squads caught seven male and 11 female beggars from city roads and markets and transferred them to Panahgah, general bus stand for their counseling.