UrduPoint.com

18 Beggars Caught In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2023 | 11:09 PM

As many as 18 beggars were caught from various parts of the city and shifted to Panahgah here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :As many as 18 beggars were caught from various parts of the city and shifted to Panahgah here on Monday.

A spokesperson of district administration said that during a campaign, the anti-beggary squads caught eleven male�and 7 female beggars from city roads and�markets�and transferred them to Panahgah, general bus stand for their counseling.

