18 beggars caught in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :As many as 18 beggars were caught from various parts of the city and shifted to Panahgah here on Monday.

A spokesperson of district administration said that during a campaign, the anti-beggary squads caught eleven male�and 7 female beggars from city roads and�markets�and transferred them to Panahgah, general bus stand for their counseling.