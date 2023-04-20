18 beggars held in Faisalabad

The anti-beggary squad shifted 18 more professional beggars to Panagah for their counseling here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :The anti-beggary squad shifted 18 more professional beggars to Panagah for their counseling here on Thursday.

According to official sources, the beggar, including eleven men, seven women, were held from Allied Morrh, Chenab Chowk,�Sargodha�road, Station Chowk,�Jhang�road�and other areas.