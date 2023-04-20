UrduPoint.com

18 Beggars Held In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2023

18 beggars held in Faisalabad

The anti-beggary squad shifted 18 more professional beggars to Panagah for their counseling here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :The anti-beggary squad shifted 18 more professional beggars to Panagah for their counseling here on Thursday.

According to official sources, the beggar, including eleven men, seven women, were held from Allied Morrh, Chenab Chowk,�Sargodha�road, Station Chowk,�Jhang�road�and other areas.

