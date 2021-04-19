UrduPoint.com
18 Bikers Performing One-wheeling, Apprehended

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 11:39 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Traffic police on Monday apprehended 18 bike-riders over performing one-wheeling at Northern Bypass Road and impounded their bikes into a terminal.

In a statement issued by the Traffic Headquarters here, the City Traffic Officer Abbass Majeed Marwat had directed concerned staff to nab those performing one-wheeling after Aftaar in the holy month of Ramadan.

The motorcyclists were later released after collection of fine from them and a written guaranty from their parents to not let their children perform one-wheeling in future.

The CTO has warned that action against violations of traffic laws would continue and no leniency would be shown towards those playing with their own and others' lives.

More Stories From Pakistan

