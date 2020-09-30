UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

18 Bikes With Improper Number Plates Impounded From Police Lines

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 05:10 PM

18 bikes with improper number plates impounded from Police Lines

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi District Police on the directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Wednesday launched an operation against improper and without number plate vehicles particularly motorcycles and impounded 18 bikes from Police Lines.

According to a police spokesman, Rawalpindi District Police started the operation from Police Lines as the CPO had directed the officers concerned to take action against the rules violators. The bikes of the police officials with improper and fancy number plates were impounded in Civil Lines Police Station, he added.

All the citizens are equal before the law and they are entitled to the equal protection of the law without discrimination, the CPO said directing the police officers to implement laws in letter and spirit. The police officials who are violating the rules should also be dealt with in accordance with the law, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that several policemen are not only defying the rules and regulations by willfully avoiding a mandatory traffic rules, but are also compromising the security of the common man by using motorcycles lacking number plates.

Excise and Taxation Department officials have categorically stated that there was no room in the law for any improvised, temporary or fancy number plates to be used for any vehicle.

The motorcycles lacking number plates being used by the police officials pose a great security risk and these personnel could also be seen violating traffic rules and regulations.

Motorcycles without registration plates or having improvised and fancy ones could be used by criminals because such number plates could be prepared easily.

On the other hand, the citizens said that the police have no moral ground to act against such violators as several police officials are observed violating the laws, adding, they consider themselves above the law.

Police were supposed to check the number plates of the vehicles plying on roads but violation of the same by some police personnel is a matter of serious concern, they added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Vehicles Vehicle Traffic Man Rawalpindi Same Criminals Moral From

Recent Stories

ADNOC Trading starts derivatives trading

11 minutes ago

ENOC Group achieves 97 million kWh power savings

11 minutes ago

RTA Chairman explores cooperation with German Amba ..

11 minutes ago

‘Can’t live as a slave in Pakistan,’ says Na ..

12 minutes ago

Another flour crisis engulfing country: Mian Zahid ..

24 minutes ago

MoHAP continues to develop services for medical ex ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.