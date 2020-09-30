18 bikes with improper number plates impounded from Police Lines

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi District Police on the directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Wednesday launched an operation against improper and without number plate vehicles particularly motorcycles and impounded 18 bikes from Police Lines.

According to a police spokesman, Rawalpindi District Police started the operation from Police Lines as the CPO had directed the officers concerned to take action against the rules violators. The bikes of the police officials with improper and fancy number plates were impounded in Civil Lines Police Station, he added.

All the citizens are equal before the law and they are entitled to the equal protection of the law without discrimination, the CPO said directing the police officers to implement laws in letter and spirit. The police officials who are violating the rules should also be dealt with in accordance with the law, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that several policemen are not only defying the rules and regulations by willfully avoiding a mandatory traffic rules, but are also compromising the security of the common man by using motorcycles lacking number plates.

Excise and Taxation Department officials have categorically stated that there was no room in the law for any improvised, temporary or fancy number plates to be used for any vehicle.

The motorcycles lacking number plates being used by the police officials pose a great security risk and these personnel could also be seen violating traffic rules and regulations.

Motorcycles without registration plates or having improvised and fancy ones could be used by criminals because such number plates could be prepared easily.

On the other hand, the citizens said that the police have no moral ground to act against such violators as several police officials are observed violating the laws, adding, they consider themselves above the law.

Police were supposed to check the number plates of the vehicles plying on roads but violation of the same by some police personnel is a matter of serious concern, they added.