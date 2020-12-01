UrduPoint.com
1.8 Billion Rs Approved For Tarbail Lawrancepur Road Reconstruction

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 04:35 PM

1.8 billion Rs approved for Tarbail Lawrancepur road reconstruction

Reconstruction work on Tarbaila Lawarancepur road has been strated after Federal Minister for Power Omer Ayub Khan got the approval of 1.8 billion rupees for the project

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Reconstruction work on Tarbaila Lawarancepur road has been strated after Federal Minister for Power Omer Ayub Khan got the approval of 1.8 billion rupees for the project.

According to the details, as the tendering process of Tarbaila Lawarancepur road was completed the successful bidding, contractors has kicked off the reconstruction work on the road which would be completed within 18 months.

Sajid Khan Coordinator for the federal minister along with the senior engineer KP Highways Authority (KPHA) Muhammad Imran, NESPAK Muhammad Qamar Majeed officials of Construction company Khattak Allied Co.

and other officials visited the Tarbaila Lawarancepur road to review the reconstruction work.

Talking to the locals, Sajid Khan said that reconstruction of Tarbaila Lawarancepur road was a demand of the people from Haripur and adjoining areas which was neglected by the previous government. After reconstruction work the road would provide a batter traveling facility to the masses, he said.

Coordinator of Omer Ayub stated that the federal minister has launched hundreds of developmental schemes in district Haripur after completion those would change the fate of the people and Haripur would become a model district in Pakistan.

