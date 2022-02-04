UrduPoint.com

18 Booked For Violating Marriage Act, Hosting Dance Party

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2022 | 06:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Saddar Barooni Police raided at a wedding ceremony and arrested 18 persons including two female dancers for making aerial firing and hosting dance party.

SHO Saddar Barooni police station and his team raided at a wedding ceremony on Girja Road on violation of Marriage Act, Sound System Act and other sections regarding aerial firing and hosting dance party with female dancers and liquor.

During raid, police arrested 18 persons namely Moiz Ashfaq, Hasibullah, Jan Bacha, Zubair Ahmed, Malik Zain, Shoukat, Muhammad Tahir, Muhammad Salman, Muhammad Kamran, Hayat Khan, Faizan Ali, Hamd Hamayoun, Amanat Ali, Zeeshan Zaman, Muhammad Zawar, Shahid Iqbal and two dancers, Rashna Kanwal and Sana Zaheer.

