18 Bootleggers, Illegal Weapon Holders, Kite Sellers Netted

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2024 | 05:50 PM

18 bootleggers, illegal weapon holders, kite sellers netted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Rawalpindi police teams in different operations launched against bootleggers, illegal weapon holders, kite sellers and other lawbreakers, have arrested 18 accused and recovered liquor, weapons, kites and other items from their possession.

Police spokesman while sharing the details here Friday, said that Sadiqabad police held a bootlegger namely Qasim and recovered 10 liters of liquor.

City Police rounded up Jalal with five liters of liquor and Civil Lines police netted Mazhar for carrying five liters of liquor while another accused namely Asad was sent behind bars for having a 30-bore pistol.

Taxila police nabbed Sher Khan for possessing six liters of liquor and Husnain for having a 30-bore pistol.

Waris Khan police arrested Luqman with a 30-bore pistol.

Cantt police held Ali Hassan and recovered a 30-bore pistol and ammunition.

Similarly, Wah Cantt police also recovered a 30-bore pistol from the possession of Saleem Khan.

Race Course police netted a kite seller namely Imran and recovered 20 kites and kite flying string rolls.

The spokesman further said that Wah Cantt, Taxila, Dhamial and Rattaamral police rounded up six accused namely Danial, Sajid, Zubair, Adeel, Usama and Younas for operating illegal LPG and petrol agencies.

Kalar Syedan police conducted a raid and arrested a proclaimed offender (PO), namely Abid wanted in a murder case while Rawat police arrested another PO wanted in a case registered in Rawat police station.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused and further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan