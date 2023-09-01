18 brick kilns sealed over using old technology

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :The district administration has sealed 18 brick kilns for using old technology causing environmental pollution and smog during a special operation launched across the district here on Friday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jehangir, the environment department along with officers of district administration launched a crackdown against factories and brick kilns causing environmental pollution.

The team sealed 18 brick kilns and imposed a fine of Rs 900,000 for not converting the kilns to the latest zigzag technology.

The team also registered FIRs against the owners of the brick kilns.

Meanwhile, the team issued notices to five factories and sealed the production units while 13 commercial smoky vehicles were challaned, and a fine of Rs 26,000 was imposed for causing pollution.

DC Omer Jehangir said that action against smog and environmental pollution was being expanded across the district.