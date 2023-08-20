Open Menu

18 Burnt To Death, Several Injured In Horrific Bus-pick Up Collision

Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2023 | 09:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :At least 18 people including women and children, were burnt to death while several others sustained injuries in a collision between a passenger bus and a pickup carrying diesel barrels on Faisalabad Motorway near Pindi Bhattian early Sunday morning.

According to details, Rescue 1122 informed that the drivers of both vehicles were also killed in the crash.

The bus, carrying about 40 passengers, was going to Islamabad from Karachi when the horrified accident occurred.

The injured have been admitted to Pindi Bhattian Hospital.

The District Police Officer Dr Fahad talking to a private news channel said that the fire engulfed the bus shortly after the collision.

He said most of the injured persons are in critical condition. The eyewitnesses said people from nearby areas tried to pull the passengers out of the burning bus by smashing windows.

A National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) spokesman also added that at least 15 passengers were safely pulled out of the wreckage.

He said IG NHMP Sultan Ali Khawaja is supervising the rescue and relief activities.

Khawaja also inquired after the injured.

He said short-circuiting was said to be the cause of the fire in the bus.

Further investigation was underway.

