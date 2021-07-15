UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 12:40 PM

18 business centres sealed over Corona SOPs violation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :The district administration in its crackdown started against violators of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) sealed as many as 18 business centres across the district during last 24 hours.

The district administration has also constituted monitoring teams consisted on special magistrates, Pak-Army and Elite Force for monitoring of Corona SOPs.

The monitoring teams while monitoring of big malls, restaurants, fast food centres and other public gathering places and a fine of Rs 30,000 was imposed on various shopkeepers for Corona SOPs violation.

The teams also paid visit to 55 large commercial centres and eight business points were directed to follow business timing.

