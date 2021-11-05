UrduPoint.com

18 Candidates Interviewed For DG CAA Post : Senate Told

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 02:47 PM

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Friday apprised the Senate that some 18 candidates were interviewed for the post of Director General Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) but no suitable candidate was found

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Friday apprised the Senate that some 18 candidates were interviewed for the post of Director General Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) but no suitable candidate was found.

In responding to a question during Question Hour, he said that the advertisement for the post of DG CAA was advertised on July 4th and 5th, 2020 and the section committee headed by Aviation Minister interviewed the shortlisted candidates.

He said a summary for the Cabinet was moved by the Aviation Division on October 26, 2020 seeking permission for re-advertisement of the post of DG CAA and extension in the Additional Charge of DG CAA assigned to Secretary Aviation Division.

The Federal Government approved the extension in Additional Charge of post of DG CAA held by Secretary Aviation Division for further 90 days or till appointment of regular incumbent whichever was earlier.

He said on November 27, 2020, the Federal Government appointed Flt. Lt. Khaqan Murtaza, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, as DG CAA.

The current DG CAA was appointed by Federal Government as defined in clause 09 of PCAA Ordinance 1982, he said.

