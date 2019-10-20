18 cases of sexual abuse of children reported

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :The Rawalpindi Police traces all the incidents of kidnapping and sexual abuse of children with determination. During the current year, 63 incidents of kidnapping and sexual abuse of children occurred, out of which 31 were canceled, 11 were challaned and 11 cases are under trial while there is not a single un-traced case of kidnapping or sexual abuse of children.

In this regard, City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Faisal Rana was told on Sunday that, 60 out of 70 kidnapped children have been recovered and handed over to the heirs after fulfilling the legal requirements.

18 cases of sexual abuse of children have been registered out of which 13 have been challaned and 05 cases are under trial.

The CPO directed the Rawalpindi police to ensure that every child of Rawalpindi will be protected as our own children and take preventive measures for protection of children from kidnapping and torture of every kind.