18 Cases Registered Against Decanting

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 05:20 PM

18 cases registered against decanting

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :The police on Saturday registered 18 cases against decanting and total 528 cases had been registered during the current year.

The police said City Division Police registered 122 cases, Cantonment 94, Civil Lines 42, Sadar 174, Iqbal Town 51 and Model Town divisions 45 cases.

On the direction of DIG Operations Sajid Kiani, the Operations Wing is active against illegal gassellers in residential areas as SSP Operations Syed Nadeem Abbas is supervising the operationscarried out by the police daily.

More Stories From Pakistan

