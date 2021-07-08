UrduPoint.com
18 Cases Registered Over Illegal Sale Of LPG

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 08:42 PM

18 cases registered over illegal sale of LPG

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :The Lahore police Thursday registered 18 cases against sellers of illegal LPG, while a total of 361 cases have been registered this year so far.

DIG Operations Sajid Kiani issued orders for expediting crackdown on illegal sale of LPG.

SSP Operations Syed Nadeem Abbas was directed for monitoring the crackdown himself.

The City division arrested 78, Cantonment division 47, Civil Lines 33, Sadar division 137, Iqbal Town 38, and Model Town division 28 accused.

Sajid Kiani said that all possible steps were being taken to curb the sale of illegal and substandard gas cylinders.

