UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

18 Children Killed After Sexually Abused In Six Months: Report

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 02:30 PM

18 children killed after sexually abused in six months: report

Social Welfare department in a stunning revelation through its eye-opening report drafted over human rights violations of six months disclosed on Tuesday that 18 amongst 190 children were sexually abused after kidnapping across South Punjab region

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Social Welfare department in a stunning revelation through its eye-opening report drafted over human rights violations of six months disclosed on Tuesday that 18 amongst 190 children were sexually abused after kidnapping across South Punjab region.

A total of 140 children were abducted during March to August of 2020 from different under- developed districts of the region, said Deputy Director Social Welfare and Baitul Mal Shoeb Raza while referring the report during his brief address made to a seminar titled as Human Rights Violations at Sanat Zar here.

He further said the the violations were reported as to be increasing tremendously with each passing day, was ringtone alarm bells for people of concerned helms of affairs.

Shifting concern over on-going human rights violations in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he lashed out at Indian government as it had unleashed brutal torture against the innocent inhabitants of the valley through its army up to every possible extent, with denouncing UNO for getting least concerned of such a massive scale happening of human rights violations.

It's just a shameful negligence what the speaker sounded.

He pledged to have protected "identity and respect " of everybody irrespective of his or her religion, caste or creed, with confronting to every discrimination appeared in the society by every possible measures and resources.

"Let's us assured to preserve constitutional rights of every faction of the society, particularly eunuchs and field-women who are out to burn midnight oil to earn bread and butter for them and their dependent families.

Manager Crisis Centre Hina Gondal, Manager Sanat Zar Abida Rehman and others also spoke on the occasion.

Related Topics

India Army Kidnapping Punjab Oil Jammu March August 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Bahrain on Nat ..

21 minutes ago

PM Khan never interfered into cricketing matters, ..

22 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Conducts Free Hearing Health Screeni ..

25 minutes ago

Moscow, Pyongyang in Talks on Russian Coronavirus ..

6 minutes ago

Gas transmission network being reinforced by layin ..

6 minutes ago

Provincial Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Kazim ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.