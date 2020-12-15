18 children killed after sexually abused in six months: report

Social Welfare department in a stunning revelation through its eye-opening report drafted over human rights violations of six months disclosed on Tuesday that 18 amongst 190 children were sexually abused after kidnapping across South Punjab region

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Social Welfare department in a stunning revelation through its eye-opening report drafted over human rights violations of six months disclosed on Tuesday that 18 amongst 190 children were sexually abused after kidnapping across South Punjab region.

A total of 140 children were abducted during March to August of 2020 from different under- developed districts of the region, said Deputy Director Social Welfare and Baitul Mal Shoeb Raza while referring the report during his brief address made to a seminar titled as Human Rights Violations at Sanat Zar here.

He further said the the violations were reported as to be increasing tremendously with each passing day, was ringtone alarm bells for people of concerned helms of affairs.

Shifting concern over on-going human rights violations in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he lashed out at Indian government as it had unleashed brutal torture against the innocent inhabitants of the valley through its army up to every possible extent, with denouncing UNO for getting least concerned of such a massive scale happening of human rights violations.

It's just a shameful negligence what the speaker sounded.

He pledged to have protected "identity and respect " of everybody irrespective of his or her religion, caste or creed, with confronting to every discrimination appeared in the society by every possible measures and resources.

"Let's us assured to preserve constitutional rights of every faction of the society, particularly eunuchs and field-women who are out to burn midnight oil to earn bread and butter for them and their dependent families.

Manager Crisis Centre Hina Gondal, Manager Sanat Zar Abida Rehman and others also spoke on the occasion.