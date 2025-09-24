18 children rescued from illegal custody of unregistered NGO in Chichawatni

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Sahiwal team conducted a successful operation and rescued 18 minor children from the illegal custody of an unregistered NGO in Chichawatni.

CPWB Chairperson Sarah Ahmad told the media on Wednesday that the Bureau had received credible information regarding the presence of children being unlawfully kept at the so-called “Ahmed Foundation,” an unregistered NGO operating in Chichawatni.

During inspection, the CPWB team found the condition of the children highly unsatisfactory. She revealed that the minors were being kept in extremely inappropriate circumstances and subjected to violence at the facility. Following the operation, 18 children were recovered, out of whom 17 belong to Balochistan.

The rescued children are between the ages of 5 and 10 years.

Chairperson Sarah Ahmad confirmed that efforts are underway to trace the parents and families of the rescued children. Meanwhile, all children have been shifted to the Child Protection Welfare Bureau Sahiwal, where they are being provided with complete care, protection, and proper facilities.

The Chairperson added that an FIR has been registered against the in-charge of the unregistered NGO, who has been taken into custody by police. She reiterated that no illegal or unregistered entity will be allowed to exploit or mistreat children, and that the Punjab Government is fully committed to ensuring their safety, rehabilitation, and well-being.