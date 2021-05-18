UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

18 Citizens, 17 Business Outlets Fined On SoPs Violation

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 02:21 PM

18 citizens, 17 business outlets fined on SoPs violation

Local district administration authority has imposed fine on another 18 people with a total Rs. 9,000 penalty over the violations of coronavirus SoPs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Local district administration authority has imposed fine on another 18 people with a total Rs. 9,000 penalty over the violations of coronavirus SoPs.

According to details, exactly 17 business points operating in different nooks and corners in the district were sealed following violation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) stipulated to control the pandemic.

Nine of them were closed down in Multan, with rest of seven shops stopped to run the business in tehsil Shujabad.

Two restaurants owners were booked under relevant sections of violating corona act in Gulshan Market of New Multan, said spokesman of the district government.

About Rs. 50,000 fine was imposed on Ramada hotel after tracing SOPs violation inside the domain while serving food to its customers.

Tasty Gulghast restaurant was given Rs.30,000 penalty for the same violation.

At least, eight buses were impounded for not maintaining social distance among passengers and least caring for putting on face masks.

Related Topics

Multan Business Hotel Fine Same Gulshan Shujabad Market Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistani held for 16 years at Guantanamo prison a ..

2 minutes ago

IWMB's Margalla cleanup drive: Over 300 volunteers ..

2 minutes ago

Chinese shares mixed at midday Tuesday

2 minutes ago

New Zealand reports one new case of COVID-19 in ma ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Cybersecurity Body Denies China Involvemen ..

5 minutes ago

Ajman’s Department of Finance trains staff on ho ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.