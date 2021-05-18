18 citizens, 17 business outlets fined on SoPs violation

Local district administration authority has imposed fine on another 18 people with a total Rs. 9,000 penalty over the violations of coronavirus SoPs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Local district administration authority has imposed fine on another 18 people with a total Rs. 9,000 penalty over the violations of coronavirus SoPs.

According to details, exactly 17 business points operating in different nooks and corners in the district were sealed following violation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) stipulated to control the pandemic.

Nine of them were closed down in Multan, with rest of seven shops stopped to run the business in tehsil Shujabad.

Two restaurants owners were booked under relevant sections of violating corona act in Gulshan Market of New Multan, said spokesman of the district government.

About Rs. 50,000 fine was imposed on Ramada hotel after tracing SOPs violation inside the domain while serving food to its customers.

Tasty Gulghast restaurant was given Rs.30,000 penalty for the same violation.

At least, eight buses were impounded for not maintaining social distance among passengers and least caring for putting on face masks.